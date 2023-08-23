Samsung delivers great news for those with older Smart TVs

Samsung Gaming Hub coming to legacy Samsung TVs

Samsung Gaming Hub on TV
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Samsung has announced that its gaming platform is coming to older Samsung TVs.

Samsung Gaming Hub is already available on the last three generations of Samsung sets – from 2021 and on – but T3 has learned that it also plans to launch the service on its 2020 models. That means owners will be able to play the latest games on their televisions without the need of a console or PC, even if their TV is four years old.

The Gaming Hub is effectively a portal to a number of different cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. All you need is a supported game controller, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and you can play the latest titles as they are launched.

By adding support to 2020 models, the potential user base will be greatly expanded and Samsung has shown a commitment to looking back at some of its best televisions to upgrade and improve them.

Samsung Gaming Hub on a TV

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

During a Gamescom 2023 keynote address, the Korean company also revealed that it is the official TV partner of the forthcoming game, Starfield.

As a day one Game Pass title, Starfield will be available to play on Samsung TVs from its launch date of 6 September 2023.

"Starfield introduces players to a massive new universe, one that will look amazing on Samsung's TVs &Gaming Monitors,” said Bethesda's head of publishing, Pete Hines.

"The opportunity to stream the game directly through Samsung products allows us to reach even more players. Our team is beyond excited to get Starfield into the hands of gamers across the globe. See you in the stars!"

Samsung also unveiled a 57-inch version of its super-wide Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED monitor, which also features Gaming Hub compatibility. It claims the monitor is the "world's first" to feature a dual UHD resolution of 7680 x 2160.

It's priced at £2,199.99 in the UK and available to pre-order now.

CATEGORIES
Gaming Television
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest