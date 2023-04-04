Samsung beware, Motorola's latest Edge wants a slice of Galaxy pie

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Back in 2022 one of the best Android phones I reviewed was the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which I described as a "genuine Galaxy S22 alternative". I've been expecting an upgraded new version of that handset imminently – but, nope, instead we get the Motorola Edge 40 Pro instead, no Ultra (just yet?).

So where does the all-new Edge 40 Pro sit? Well, I think it's a direct challenge to Samsung, looking to take a slice of that Galaxy S23 pie and attract buyers away from the most popular flagship Android phone-maker on the planet. Because this Motorola stacks up rather well compared to the Galaxy S23 Plus in particular.

While the Galaxy S23 Plus costs £1099 in the UK, however, the Edge 40 Pro starts at £799, so it's almost a third cheaper than the Samsung. So what gives? The two devices aren't directly comparable in all areas, and I've used both handsets extensively so know this, but here's what the Motorola Edge 40 Pro gives you and how I think Galaxy S23 Plus buyers could be tempted.

Should I buy the Motorola Edge 40 Pro?

(Image credit: Motorola)

When it comes to cameras, Motorola is pushing a triple arrangement here: a 50-megapixel main with optical stabilisation (OIS); a 50-megapixel ultra-wide; and a 12-megapixel 2x zoom lens. Sure, the Galaxy S23 Plus has a 3x zoom lens, so more reach there, but it's only 10MP; and its wide-angle is just 12MP, so lower resolution.

In terms of raw power, both the Samsung and Motorola utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, AKA the most powerful processor in 2023 (at the time of writing). So you can expect similar performance overall. However, there are some areas where Motorola has squeezed a little extra out of this engine.

In terms of screen, for example, the Edge 40 Pro's 6.67-inch pOLED panel is similar to the 6.6-inch AMOLED of the Galaxy S23 Plus. Except the former can support a 165Hz refresh rate, whereas the latter maxes out at 120Hz. Given the two are a very similar Full HD+ resolution, too, that's a Moto bonus for sure. Unless you don't like curved screens, as that's what the Edge 40 Pro has gone all-in on, whereas the Samsung is very much a flat panel.

(Image credit: Motorola)

With 125W Turbocharge for recharging on board the Edge 40 Pro is a lot quicker to rejuice the battery compared to the Galaxy S23 Plus' 45W maximum. Samsung has been cautious in this area, so it's perhaps not a surprise, but Motorola is marching ahead.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will go on sale imminently, available in Interstellar Black or Lunar Blue finishes, both of which are Gorilla Glass Victus-coated on both sides. Given that £799 asking price, especially considering the overall specification, I think Motorola has really brought the fight with it... but I do have to wonder if we'll see an Edge 40 Ultra and just what next-level features that'll bring to the table.