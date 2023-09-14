Ribble launches Stone Collection of gravel bikes and the paint jobs rock

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ribble is keen to show off its new, upgraded in-house paint facility, which will pretty much go full Pablo Picasso on your new bike if you’re willing to pay for it.

To celebrate its expanded CustomColour range, it has released the Stone Collection of Carbon Gravel SL machines, each of which has been meticulously painted to look like realistic rock formations. We have to say, the Marble White, Granite Grey and Slate Black paint jobs look, ahem, a-stone-ishing.

"With this all-new paint finish, we are proudly showcasing the design, craftsmanship and true technical capabilities of our team and our newly upgraded in-house paint facility," explained Jamie Burrow, head of product at Ribble.

(Image credit: Ribble)

"Each hand painted bespoke bike is a unique work of art - no two paint finishes will ever be the same.

"Our CustomColour option allows our customers incredible levels of personalisation when buying their ideal and unique ride."

Ribble was once perceived as the "more affordable", direct-to-consumer brand, but it has been pushing increasingly upmarket over recent years. The level of customisation and choice of components for customers is arguably at an all-time high.

If you want to see the paint in the wild, keep an eye on the Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy, where three Ribble pro riders, including Maddy Nutt, will be aboard Carbon Gravel SL machines decked out in the flashy finish.

(Image credit: Ribble)

"I’ve been riding my Gravel SL across the world this year at races including Unbound, Gravel Earth Series and Raiders Gravel and I’m thrilled to be representing Team GB on this lush new Stone Collection CustomColour machine at the Gravel World Championship," Maddy said.

Otherwise, the three Stone finishes are available across the Ribble Gravel range of carbon, aluminium, steel and e-bikes via the CustomColour option.

Alternatively, there’s a rather special Gravel SL Marble Hero build, which includes Shimano GRX Di2 1x11-Speed, Zipp 303 S wheels and LEVEL 5 Carbon Integrated flared handlebars, retailing at £4,499. Grab it before it erodes.