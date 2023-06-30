Raymond Weil announces Freelancer Pilot Flyback Chronograph

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An "ode to aviation in the 20th century" is how Raymond Weil describes its latest timepiece. Called the Freelancer Pilot Flyback Chronograph Limited Edition, the watch is limited to just 400 pieces and is the Swiss company’s first to feature a flyback chronograph complication.

A flyback chronograph lets the user stop, reset and restart the chronograph timer with a single button press instead of three. Intended to be used by pilots, Raymond Weil says the function allows “for the precise calculation of distances during air navigation.”

The watch has a 42mm stainless steel case coated with grey PVD, a sapphire crystal with anti-glare treatment on both sides, and a conical-shaped screw-down crown at the three o’clock position.

An exhibition case back with sapphire crystal and propeller engraving gives a view of the automatic movement within, complete with W-shaped oscillating weight and blue column wheel.

(Image credit: Raymond Weil)

An automatic chronograph, the RW5530 movement has 56 hours of power reserve and drives the hour, minute and second hands, plus two subdials at the three and six o’clock positions.

Aviation-themed details include metal rivets on the brown leather strap, an onion-shaped crown and a textured outer dial ring intended to look like the tarmac of an airport runway. Meanwhile, the green dial colour, numerals font and design of the chronograph pushers give the watch a vintage aesthetic.

Elie Bernheim, CEO of Raymond Weil, said: “This timepiece holds a special place in my heart as it was designed with my grandfather in mind. The design of this watch has been inspired by his passion for flying and the aviation instruments of the past, with clear legibility and easy-to-read indicators.”

Limited to 400 examples, the Raymond Weil Freelancer Pilot Flyback Chronograph is available now and priced at £3,695.