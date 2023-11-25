Rare Lego Bowser Black Friday deal is still available at this retailer – but not for long!

Bag yourself Lego Bowser with £75 off the list price in one of the more popular Lego Black Friday deals at Very

Lego Bowser deal
(Image credit: Lego / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

I've spent the last two weeks scouring the best Black Friday deals, and now we're in the crux of it most of the major offers have already happened. But for the weekend it's Lego deals that have appeared much later, including this grab-it-before-its-gone offer on the Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser. 

I've already rounded up the best Lego Advent calendars (basically because I want them all, but can't choose), but if I hadn't already forked out my Black Friday cash on a mega-discounted Xbox Series X then I reckon this Lego Bowser would well and truly be in my Very basket. It was a super-popular deal back in 2022, too, and the same is true this year. 

Lego The Mighty Bowser: was £229.99

Lego The Mighty Bowser: was £229.99, now £154.99 at Very

Save £75: Lego's Super Mario sets have proven very popular over the last couple of years, with this deal selling out at many other prominent retailers in the UK. Bowser is the largest in the series, at a foot tall and over a foot wide, so if you're going to buy this build make sure you've got the space to proudly put him on space. Drawbridge not included. 

View Deal

Nintendo seems to be everywhere at the moment: there have been some exceptional Switch deals (the one at Asda in particular) as part of the best console deals over Black Friday (including some very worthy bundles in among the mix), not forgetting of course that the super Super Mario Bros Wonder has only recently launched. The tie-in with Lego is one of my favourites though. 

But back to Lego Bowser: I've never seen the model in person, but it looks like a lot of fun to build. The 2807-piece model featured new-at-launch Lego bricks to recreate his shell's spikes, plus there's a fireball-launching mechanism where he can spit 'Lego fire' right out of his big ol' mouth. Mwahahaha.

While you might think of Mario as 'a kids game', the Bowser model is actually rated as an 18+ set – designed for adults given its level of complexity. That makes it easier to excuse buying one when you're having a mid-life crisis, eh? "Oh, it's ok, the kids'll appreciate it". Adds to basket and never looks back...

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸