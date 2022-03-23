PS5 restock: Amazon stock live – get a PlayStation 5 now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon PlayStation 5 stock is now live. Any Amazon Prime customers looking for a PS5 console should head to Amazon's website to get one while stock lasts. These sell out incredibly fast but the retailer usually has a lot of stock.

Check PS5 stock at Amazon now

This is only the third restock from Amazon this year, showing that restocks are taking place less and less at the minute. Amazon has put standalone PlayStation 5 disc consoles up for sale with no additional extras – a rare opportunity. Around 10 minutes later, the retailer put standalone PS5 digital consoles live.

Amazon's delivery is fast meaning you should be able to start playing next-gen games as soon as tomorrow. Errors may occur on the site due to the number of people trying to get a PS5 but stock is still available. We're seeing great success online, so don't give up.

Alternatively, BT still has a few PS5 bundles left with Gran Turismo 7. It's worth checking there while stock last. Head to the BT Shop now to order a PlayStation 5 console with delivery expected in one to three standard working days. For those unsure, we've got a handy guide on how to get a PS5 via BT.



Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is set to launch later this week.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up.