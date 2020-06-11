PS5 price leaks on Amazon ahead of PlayStation 5 launch event

Hype surrounding the Sony PS5 has now reached crazy intense levels, with the delayed PlayStation 5 event happening today at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST.

In advance of that, though, as reported by a number of news outlets, the PS5 price has just seemingly leaked online, with an eagle-eyed poster on HotUKDeals spotting the placeholder entry for the product on Amazon UK.

See the image below for the entry and price:

The placeholder product listing for the 2TB PS5. (Image credit: Justsuperman \ HotUKDeals)

As can be seen in the image, the product listing is for the 2TB Sony PS5 console and the price is £599.99 (a straight conversion to USD is $760, however we're guessing that would actually covert to something between $599 and $699).

That, if true, is a very high price point for the PlayStation 5 console and brings back memories of the ill-fated Sony PlayStation 3 launch, where a high price put off many gamers. The $599 price point in the United States (for the 60GB PS3 console) was seen a particularly steep and led to a PlayStation 3 sales crash.

Now, of course, this is just a single image leak from an unknown poster on a UK deals site, so naturally it should be taken with a large pinch of salt. And, also, right now we are not 100 per cent sure whether the PS5 will come in multiple different storage variants. We could also see a cheaper 1TB PS5 hit the market for, say, £499 ($499).

However, it cannot be denied that rumours and leaks up to this point have been pointing to PS5 pre-orders going live in June, so the sudden emerging of this placeholder product listing mere hours before a big PlayStation 5 event sure feels right to us here at T3.

Hopefully we will find out if this price leak is true this evening, where gamers can tune in to an event where we, hopefully, will finally see the PlayStation 5 and many of its PS5 games.

