PS5 pre-orders at Amazon UK are now live – UPDATE: sold out for now

PS5 pre-orders have kicked off in the UK, and with many stores opening their orders overnight, the console has sold out rapidly – at least for this first batch.

But Amazon UK followed slightly behind other online stores, and its pre-orders have just gone live, so jump in quickly and you can still get a console for launch day!

Order PlayStation 5 from Amazon UK for £449.99 SOLD OUT. That sold out fast! Here's everywhere else you can pre-order the PS5.

Order PlayStation 5 Digital Edition from Amazon UK for £359.99 SOLD OUT

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Sony PlayStation 5 Pre-Order Currys PC World £359 View Sony Playstation 5 Console very.co.uk £449.99 View Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Amazon also has pre-orders open for some of the PS5's most anticipated games on disc at great prices – the Amazon exclusive Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Limited Edition is just £51.99, and with £69.99 looking to be the RRP for downloadable versions of new games, that's a great saving right off the bat.