PS5 pre-orders at Amazon UK are now live – UPDATE: sold out for now

PS5 pre-orders have kicked off in the UK, and with many stores opening their orders overnight, the console has sold out rapidly – at least for this first batch.
But Amazon UK followed slightly behind other online stores, and its pre-orders have just gone live, so jump in quickly and you can still get a console for launch day!
PlayStation 5 (disc drive version) costs £449.99 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs £359.99 at Amazon UK
The UK release date is November 19th.
Amazon also has pre-orders open for some of the PS5's most anticipated games on disc at great prices – the Amazon exclusive Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Limited Edition is just £51.99, and with £69.99 looking to be the RRP for downloadable versions of new games, that's a great saving right off the bat.
Assassins' Creed Valhalla: Limited Edition costs £51.99 at Amazon UK
A big early PS5 game, the new entry in the long-running series is all about vikings in Britain. Previous games have suffered from long load times. With £69.99 looking to be the RRP for downloadable versions of new games, that's a great saving.