Where to buy PS5: PlayStation 5 restock US and UK guide (updated TODAY)

The PS5 has been seemingly impossible to get hold of if you didn't pre-order, with scalpers snapping up stock, and an surging demand. The good news is that more consoles look to be releasing before Christmas.

At the start of the month, we saw a significant PS5 restock roll out across a number of different countries, and we hope that T3's where to buy PS5 guide helped you bag one!

Select retailers in the US got a PS5 restock yesterday, with Costco's members only PS5 bundles, and PlayStation Direct opening up the queue for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

This may be the start of another wave of PS5 restocks, with one retail insider saying we could see a potential restock at all major retailers next week. Because the PS5 isn't region locked, we recommend keeping an eye on all retailers who can ship to your location to maximised your chance of getting one.

Most restocks have been online, so we advise making accounts and signing up for memberships where possible so you don't miss out on restocks from stores with member exclusive stock drops. It'll also get you through the checkout process as fast and smoothly as possible.

Sony promised fans a PS5 restock at retailers before the end of the year, and with last week's rollout under its belt and more PS5 consoles on the horizon, it looks to be delivering on its promise.

In the meantime, more PS5 accessories are becoming available, so if you've secured a console, and need a charging cradle, headset, or any of the other PS5 peripherals, you're in luck!

We've gathered up the top retailers in every region region, covering the US, UK, and Australia.

These are retailers who sold PS5 pre-orders, and offered PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day, and have had a number of restocks since.

The Best TV for Sony PS5 (Image credit: Sony / LG) The best TV to partner with the Sony PS5 is the LG CX. In our LG CX review we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars and, it was so highly rated, it actually won Best Gaming TV at the T3 Awards 2020. Naturally, the LG CX, which is available in a range of sizes, now also sits top of our best gaming TV guide, too. If you're looking for a TV upgrade to get the best out of the PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles, then the LG CX is T3's top choice.

What we would, say, though – and this comes from our experience tracking in-stock PS5 consoles, is that the key to landing a system is persistence and being clued in to these retailer's online communications. Follow Twitter feeds, check Facebook and visit the PS5 product page every 30 minutes to check new stock hasn't gone live.

Don't give in to the scalpers and have your financial wellbeing compromised. Stay the course and get a PS5 for RRP. Remember, even if you have to wait a few weeks or months, all those awesome PS5 games will still be there for you to play.

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [USA]

PlayStation Direct

Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles last week, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. The queue opened again yesterday, but stock has since sold out. Keep an eye on the page for more surprise drops!View Deal

Costco

Costco release PS5 bundles for members only last week, and released more inventory yesterday – again, just for members. The bundle includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, and one months PlayStation Now Membership. The stock has since sold out, but we'll be keeping an eye out on the site over the next couple of weeks.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart has been pretty on top of things when it comes to its restock, with Walmart Canada getting a PS5 restock last week. It's worth checking in on the US site over the next few days, in case it joins the fray with more consoles of its own.View Deal

Target

Target had more PS5s in stock last week, but the available store inventory tends to differ by region, so you'll need to check what's going on at your local Target. The retailer offered Drive Up or Pickup services only, so as with Meijer, you'll need to be in the general area to place your order. View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon rolled out a PS5 restock across its various regions last week, with gave no advance warning. The retailer undoubtedly received a large number of the system, so keep an eye on it as we enter the Christmas shopping season. View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy was one of the first retailers to release its PS5 restock for Black Friday week, and had Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S inventory go live over the weekend prior. It's been on the ball with its inventory drops, so we recommend bookmarking the page and checking in often.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop surprised customers with drop of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online during Black Friday week, before making both Microsoft and Sony's console available in stores on the big day itself, although units were limited to a minimum of two per store, and one per customer. It may be holding back more stock for the pre-Christmas rush, so we'll be checking its social media feed for updates.View Deal

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer released its PS5 stock online to mPerks members only on Black Friday. However, you had to be local to the stores, as it only offered pickup, not delivery. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer in case it joins the fray again, and we advise you make an account beforehand, so you can snap up a console if it does. View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: where to buy [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon released another wave of PS5 consoles in the UK last week, as well as its other regional websites. The standard and Digital Edition PS5s were snapped up as quickly as you'd imagine. The UK rollout kicked off early in the day, so if there's another stock drop, we imagine it'll be another early bird situation. Some customers are ordering the console from other regions, as the PS5 isn't region locked, so you can always consider that option.View Deal

Very

Very's PS5 launch day consoles were a lovely surprise, and in another unexpected turn of events, it had another restock of PS5 consoles last week! It's not everyone's first port of call, so fly under the radar and check the website often. You might get the jump on everyone else.View Deal

GAME

GAME's PS5 day one consoles got snapped up incredibly quickly, but it's had a restock since, including last week. Customers could join a queue for its multiple inventory drops, but of course, that's no guarantee of getting a console. GAME is one to watch as we get closer to Christmas. View Deal

Argos

We weren't expecting the retailer to have any new stock before Christmas, and it's now confirmed that's the case. Argos' website states that it's out of stock "for the rest of 2020."View Deal

Currys

Currys PC World cancelled its plans to sell PlayStation 5 on launch day after a number of early customers were able to place orders well before the chain's official 9AM release time. These orders have since been cancelled, and all console sales on launch day suspended. We therefore suggest any gamer that didn't get a console on launch day, to log on repeatedly first thing each day going forward.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo rolled out more PS5 stock last week at a discounted price. That discount only ended up being a few pennies, but we wouldn't expect a PS5 price drop this soon after launch anyway. The main draw was that it was back in stock. ShopTo is another one to watch over the coming weeks.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles before Christmas.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com PS5 pre-orders are over but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon" which indicates to us that we'll see some more available before Christmas. AO is good for cheap PS5 games as well.View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis PS5 consoles went live earliest on PS5 launch day, and that led to its store to crash under the load. The PS5 product page says "we are now out of stock", so for the time being things don't look great. We think there is only a very slim chance of more consoles arriving at JL before Christmas – but we could be wrong.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock last week, but the site was struggling under the strain of customers flocking to get one. The retailer was offering pre-orders, but the consoles had a December delivery window, just in time for Christmas! We don't know whether another restock is on the cards, but we'll be watching the website.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon rolled out what looked like a global PS5 restock last week, and savvy customers took advantage by placing orders in different countries as the PS5 isn't region locked, so if you bag one on Amazon UK, as long as you can get it shipped to your address, you're in business! There was no advance warning, so we advise keeping tabs on the site as we head towards Christmas. View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. There were more consoles available on the US site last week, so check in often in case the Australian site also gets another influx. View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, however it does say that "please continue to check back online for further updates". Feels like an outsider chance to us.View Deal

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's PS5 pre-orders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock, with even its December shipment of consoles raided by desperate gamers. No PS5 from the Gamesmen until 2021.View Deal

PS5: What are the console bundle options?

Based on what we've seen from the US launch bundle deals aren't a major focus right now for retailers, most likely due to lack of stock. We are expecting bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera to start appearing as the console stock situation improves.

On the software front, the PS5 will be on offer with Sony's first-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these aren't available at launch right now.

And, remember, while Sony itself might not have launched any accessory or game bundles so far, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

Where to buy PS5 : Official accessories guide UK

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense Wireless Controller is available to order from Amazon on its ow for £59.99. Remember, only one controller is delivered in the PS5 box, so an extra is a must for local multiplayer.View Deal

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Perfect for those who want to add themselves to their gameplay videos, the PS5 HD Camera allows broadcasting in smooth and sharp full-HD. It's available to order now for £49.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is perfect for those who intend to use their PS5 as a multimedia entertainment system, playing movies on the console's 4K UHD Blu-ray player, or streaming them in UHD via Netflix and Disney+. It can be ordered now for £24.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

The official new PS5 gaming headset is £89.85 right now at ShopTo.net. This wireless set of gaming cans has been designed to work with the PS5's new custom 3D audio chip.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station

This clutch accessory has sold out everywhere for now. It allows two DualSense controllers to be charged at once, which is perfect for wireless multiplayer action. The price is £24.85.View Deal

PS5 orders: Scalper hall of shame

So many PS5 consoles are now listed for two, three or even four times what cost at RRP. Shame on scalpers. (Image credit: eBay)

There have been numerous causes for PS5 orders to be few and far between at launch, and while a fair bit of blame rests of Sony's shoulders for the way it handled the opening of PS5 pre-orders, many of the biggest problems have been out of the Japanese console maker's hands.

Naturally, the big one has been disruptions to Sony's supply chain caused by 2020's very unique circumstances – manufacturing plants have been operating at certain times this year at far reduced capacities due to obvious reasons. This has led to a situation where Sony has not been able to produce as many PS5 consoles as quickly as it intended.

The other major problem, which is far more pressing right now at the actual launch of the console, is the success of reseller bots and scalpers in raking up huge swathes of PS5 orders online.

Right now, as can be seen in the image above, in-stock PlayStation 5 consoles are actually not hard to find at all, with thousands of sellers to choose from as soon as you open up an online auction house.

Indeed, some sellers even have crates of PS5 consoles up for sale. The big problem, though, is that all these consoles are listed for two, three or even four times the actual price of an RRP PS5.

(Image credit: eBay)

Instead of having to pay $499 for a console, gamers are being wallet-gouged for upward of $1,975!

These incredible mark ups have been enabled, in part, by the emergence of automated shopping bots. As was also recently painfully witnessed with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 launches, these reseller bots run by scalpers are programmed to automatically purchase bulk buys of a product like the PS5 the second it is made available just so the scalper can then immediately resell them at an inflated fee.

The really depressing thing about it is that the scalpers don't even have to be awake and online to make the orders happen – the bot just waits and then automatically transacts as many orders as programmed to, and does so in a matter of seconds.

While gamers were still punching in their payment details on PS5 launch day, the reseller bots had already stolen their system, with countless gamers thinking they were safe after adding a console to their cart, only to then find out that by the time they had entered their details, that console had been removed from their trolley as the bots had purchased all stock.

The result of this now in the aftermath of the US PS5 launch? Scalpers with huge inventories of PS5 consoles and hundreds of thousands of gamers left empty handed.

Respected business journal Business Insider has laid bare the scale of the problem stating that:

'Social-media and resale websites are rife with resellers who say they used bots to nab dozens of PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day:

"My bot came through," one reseller said on Twitter. "Let me know who needs a #PS5 #Playstation5 If you haven't secured dm me selling both digital and disc."

That same reseller was selling the $500 PlayStation 5 model for $1,100 and the $400 model for $900.'

Now, of course, there's the free market and supply and demand, and here at T3 we recognise that – we all live in the real world. But there's the free market and then there are armies of reseller bots controlled by a select, privileged few. We think it fair to say that the sooner retailers can curb the power of scalpers and reseller the bots the better.