PS5 celebrates one-year anniversary amid restock shortages – but there's new hope

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of the PlayStation 5. Sony's console has been incredibly popular since day one, amassing lifetime sales of over 13.4 million units, even with manufacturing shortages persisting globally.

It's quite an achievement but not hard to see why. Games such as Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Deathloop, Spiderman: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and more have only built off the console's success from the last generation. This is only set to continue with Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok set to headline 2022.

However, getting your hands on the games machine can still be quite troublesome. Only yesterday did Sony cut its financial forecast for the PlayStation 5 down from 16 million to 15 million (via Bloomberg) by the end of March due to "component and logistics constraints". It's not all bad news, though.

Sony looks to help combat this by expanding its PlayStation Direct store in the UK (as well as across Europe), alongside flying in three jumbo jets to help meet consumer demand over the holiday season. All of this hopefully means that more fans can get their hands on the console in time for Christmas.

There's even more hope now too, as Littlewoods has unexpectedly become the latest retailer to start selling consoles. Among all of the PS5 stock drop chaos this week, it's now becoming clear that Littlewoods also went live on November 10th with a stock drop all of its own.

Check PS5 stock at Littlewoods now

PS5 disc consoles and various bundles were up for grabs, totalling just under £670. So, while not the cheapest on the market, it is another avenue worth considering. These were pre-order only with a delivery date of December 9h.

Aside from this, this week has been filled with decent restocks from several retailers, including the likes of Very , Asda, AO and ShopTo. The former two appear to be receiving shipment simultaneously after going live with their last two stock drops on October 19th and November 9th, respectively. This could potentially be the same for Littlewoods too.

We'll of course endeavour to keep you as updated as possible. The best point of call is to head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker for the latest information.