PS4's DualShock 4 pad now works wirelessly with PS3

Desperate to play those PS3 classics with your shiny new joypad? Go ahead, says Sony.

Sony's latest update to the Playstation 3 has finally allowed gamers who own a PS4 DualShock 4 controller to wirelessly connect their pads to the eight-year-old console.

Until now, the spanking new DS4 controller would only connect to the Playstation 3 via a stone-age USB cable.

With the update, the PS3 will pick up the DS4's bluetooth connection and pair it with the console, meaning gamers won't have to swap to the old pad to play with their old console.

There are some issues with the new pairing system however, namely a lack of rumble from the DS4 while playing on the PS3 as well as a redundant track-pad.

