PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle gets huge discount ahead of launch

Sony teased these two PS4 and PS4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundles earlier this month, and now they're finally available to pre-order before the game's launch on October 25. You can pick up either a 500GB PS4 or a 1TB PS4 Pro, both bundled with a single DualShock 4 controller and a physical copy of the upcoming shooter from Activision.

The bundles reinforce the relationship Sony has established with the publisher when it comes to the series, and the deal is good enough to make it a must-buy - even if you've been holding out for the impending Black Friday sales.

Check out the details below.

PS4 500GB bundle OR PS4 Pro 1TB bundle | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | Deal Price: £209.99/ £299.99

The price of these two bundles is just fantastic, and with the reboot of Modern Warfare thrown in for good measure, you won't want to miss it. A brand new 500GB PS4 alone will set you back over £230, while a 1 TB PS4 Pro is almost £350 on its own, so you're already saving before adding the price of a brand new game to the equation. View Deal

Sony's timed exclusivity deal with Activision comes with a lot of benefits for PlayStation console owners, like the chance to try out the new online multiplayer mode Gunfight earlier this summer, that will make its debut in the Modern Warfare this month. PS4 players will likely get early access to content as they have with previous titles, and there may even be some exclusive content on the way for the platform, so if you're a Call of Duty fan looking to upgrade, these two bundles offer a great chance to do so. Both will ship on October 25 when the game launches.