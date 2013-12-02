PS4 becomes UK's fastest selling console

Sony's PS4 has outsold both the PS3 and the Xbox One and become the fastest selling games console in UK history

Sony's PlayStation 4 has become the fastest selling console in UK history, shifting over a quarter of a million units in its first weekend of release.

The PS4 has outsold the previous record holder, the PSP, and perhaps more significantly, both the PS3 and the Xbox One.

The PS4 was released in Europe and the UK last Friday, two weeks after it hit retail racks in North America, where it sold over a million units in the first 24 hours it was on sale.

Call Of Duty: Ghosts returned to the top of the UK video games retail sales chart, knocking last week's top seller, FIFA 14, into second place. Elsewhere in the chart Killzone Shadow Fall entered the chart in 4th place, while Battlefield 4 was a non-mover in third position.

The rest of the top 10 chart shapes up as follows:

1. Call Of Duty: Ghosts (ranked 2nd last week)

2. FIFA 14 (ranked 1st last week)

3. Battlefield 4 (ranked 3rd last week)

4. Killzone Shadow Fall (new entry)

5. Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag (ranked 4th last week)

6. Lego Marvel Superheroes (ranked 6th last week)

7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (ranked 8th last week)

8. Need For Speed: Rivals (ranked 13th last week)

9. Just Dance 2014 (ranked 14th last week)

10. Batman: Arkham Origins (ranked 16th last week)

