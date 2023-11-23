PS Portal stock tracker: where to buy PlayStation Portal right now

Beat the scalpers with the help of T3's PS Portal stock tracker

It's only been a week since the PlayStation Portal launched – the handheld which allows you to take your PS5 gaming mobile and away from the TV your console is connected to – and it's proven to be popular. So popular, in fact, that it's sold out already. 

Not wanting to overpay by granting a scalper or bot an inflated sum to own the PS Portal for yourself this side of Christmas – and nobody wants to run the risk of buying from eBay frankly – we're skipping around that minefield and scoping out the PS Portal stock at the biggest retailers right now. 

T3's PS Portal restock tracker is regularly updated but there are also a few extra steps worth considering – most notably, making an account across retailers' online accounts to save time on checkout. It can help to keep the handheld in your wishlist basket too, where available.

Where to buy PS Portal in the UK

PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct

The PlayStation Direct store is the official source. 

It's currently absent of stock though (23 November). 

View Deal
Amazon

Amazon

The most likely retailer to receive a lot of PS Portal stock is going to be Amazon. 

While stock did appear on 23 November, it's all sold out again at present. 

View Deal
GAME

GAME

Game, as the name suggests, is a premier source for gaming hardware such as this. 

While there's no stock online, the retailer's advice is to seek out stock in-store. 

View Deal
EE Store

EE Store

EE Store (which is formerly the BT Shop) also sells the PS Portal. You'll need to have an account setup in advance though. 

At present there's no stock available to buy and no future date of delivery provided. 

View Deal
Very

Very

Very is a great UK retailer that you might not think to go to first.  

However, the Portal is currently out of stock with no notice of redelivery just yet.

View Deal
Currys

Currys

Another reputable source, Currys has some great PS5 deals on at the moment. 

However, the PS Portal is currently not in stock. 

View Deal
Argos

Argos

With both online and in-store locations (usually attached to Sainsbury's) Argos has a lot of potential. 

At present, however, there is no PS Portal stock available.  

View Deal
Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys

Another retailer with both stores and online presence. 

However, there's no PS Portal stock available right now. 

View Deal
