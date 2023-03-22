Polestar reveals its rarest car yet, the 2 BST Edition 230

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Electric car company Polestar has announced its rarest car yet. Called the 2 BST edition 230, the car is limited to just 230 examples worldwide.

Similar to BST edition 270 – of which there are, you guessed it, 270 examples – the new car is offered in an exclusive green paint with a black stripe down the middle and wheels inspired by those fitted to the Polestar 1. Also unique to this model is an interior upholstered in recycled suede.

If green isn’t to your taste, the car can be bought in black with the central stripe in either green or black.

As with the other Polestar 2 BST, the latest car is essentially a sportier version of the 2 Long Range dual-motor, which means the same 78 kWh battery pack in the floor and a motor on each axle for all-wheel-drive.

Add in Polestar’s Performance pack, which comes as standard on the BST edition 230, and the car has 475 horsepower and 680 Nm of torque. It is claimed to sprint to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 127 mph.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The 230 also gets the same chassis tweaks as the 270, meaning a ride height drop of 25 mm, Ohlin’s two-way adjustable dampers, a front strut bar, springs that are 20 percent stiffer than standard, and the aforementioned 21-inch wheels. Those are clad in Pirelli P Zero tyres designed specifically for both BST versions of the Polestar 2.

Other performance features include Brembo four-piston, 400mm drilled and ventilated discs at the front to join the standard, single-piston 380 mm ventilated discs at the rear.

Explaining why Polestar is keen to sell extremely limited versions of its car with unique specifications, chief executive Thomas Ingenlath said: “Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways.”

The car is priced at £73,900, which is a hefty premium over the £57,950 charged for the regular Polestar 2 with long-range battery, dual-motor drivetrain and the Performance pack.