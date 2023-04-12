Polestar 4 electric SUV teased ahead of 18 April reveal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Swedish electric car company and Volvo sibling Polestar will reveal its latest model, called the 4, on 18 April.

The car was teased this week, with an image released by Polestar showing a corner of the bonnet and a headlight from above. It doesn’t give much away, but the company sheds more light by describing the 4 as a car that “has taken the SUV coupe and transformed it for the electric age.”

The company adds: “Polestar 4 marries the aerodynamics of a coupe with the space of an SUV in a package enhanced by modern technology.” It also said how the 4 will feature design cues and “sustainability enhancements” from Polestar’s concept cars.

This means the 4 should feature some details from the stunning Precept and Polestar O2 concept cars, pictured below. The Swedish firm also said how the 4 will be its fastest production car yet, hinting at a 0-60 mph time below the 4.5 seconds of the quickest variant of Polestar 2, and perhaps even quicker than the limited-run Polestar 1 hybrid, which hits 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Polestar chief executive Thomas Ingenlath said: “Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupe.”

The car will be fully revealed at the Shanghai auto show, which kicks off on 18 April.

The 4 will join the Polestar 2, a smaller SUV-style electric car that uses the same platform as the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The new car is expected to use the same Android Automotive operating system as the Polestar 2, which features native support for Google Maps, Spotify, the Google Play application store and the Google Assistant for voice control.

To sit between the 2 and larger Polestar 3, the Polestar 4 is expected to be priced from about £50,000 and have a range of up to 370 miles. The car will likely rival the Porsche Macan, of which a fully-electric version is set to arrive in 2024.