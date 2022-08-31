Philips Ambilight OLED+ and Mini-LED TVs mark a next generation of tech

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Philips 2022 Ambilight TV range was announced in Berlin this week on the dawn of the IFA show. Among the new devices is a new flagship OLED+ model, a second OLED+ TV and a Mini-LED screen, all featuring a next-generation version of Philips' ambient light technology.

The flagship OLED+937 replaces the current Philips OLED+936 which remains one of the best OLED TVs on the market. Available in both 65-inch and 77-inch versions, the OLED+937 offers a 6th gen P5 AI processor with 1300 nits peak brightness and an improved Bowers & Wilkins 5.1.2 sound system – which was already the best sounding TV speaker out there.

The next-generation Ambilight technology now offers individual control of each rear-mounted LED for more control of your lighting and comes with a gallery of preloaded images and videos for display.

(Image credit: Philips)

In addition to the OLED+937, there is the new OLED+907 which updates the current 903 model. It comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and also uses a new OLED EX panel with 6th gen P5 AI processing. This comes with the next generation Ambilights on three sides and an in-built 3.1 Bower & Wilkins sound system.

The third model is the PML9507, a Mini-LED TV with 120Hz panels that provide a 1500-nit peak brightness. This model comes in a new 55-inch size, as well as 65-inch and 75-inch versions. There are next-generation Ambilights on all four sides of the screen and an integrated 2.1 sound system (though not from Bowers & Wilkins).

(Image credit: Philips)

It wasn't just the TVs released this week though. The Fidello PS1 speaker can be connected to Ambilight TVs or with the Fidello FB1 soundbar to work as a satellite speaker for the left or right channel to create a more immersive sound setup.

Talking of soundbars, there are four new models, from the 520W 2.1 B7207 up to the 720W 3.1.2 B8907. The flagship B9807 also features dedicated Dolby Atmos drivers and DTS Play-Fi connectivity with compatible rear speakers.

Finally, there are three sets of new headphones, including the open-ear bone conduction A7607 sports headphones, the kid-friendly K4607's and a pair of hybrid work and play Bluetooth headphones, the H8507 with a 55-hour battery.