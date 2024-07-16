Pedal power up! Velotric's anti-Prime Day e-bike sale is here to save your ride

Fellow electric bike fans, listen up! Velotric has just launched its anti-Prime Day sale, offering hefty discounts on some of its most sought-after models. Better still, you can get the four bikes we listed below for even less if you add some accessories to your basket, like batteries, pedals, and so on.

Shop the Velotrix Flash Sale – 48 hours only!

The updated version of the Velotric T1, which we reviewed on T3, is now $300 off. The biggest discount is on the brand's cargo bike that can effortlessly haul around your whole family. If you fancy a new electric bike, you should look at the offers below – easy as that.

Velotric Discover 1 Plus: was $1,599, now $1,199 at Velotrix

Turn your commute into a joyride with the Discover 1 Plus. The high-capacity battery offers a range of up to 65 miles, while the 80 mm suspension fork will help you ride in maximum comfort. The 180 mm disc brakes enable you to stop safely and efficiently, no matter how risky the traffic situation around you. Save $400 today – until stock lasts!

Velotric T1 ST Plus: was $1,549, now $1,249 at Velotrix

Need something a bit more sporty? Check out the T1 ST Plus, now $300 off. Weighing a mere 39 lbs, this superb e-bike has a maximum range of 70 miles – long enough for commuting or just cycling around for no reason at all. Better still, it's Apple Find My enabled to make it easier to find your bike anytime.

Velotric Nomad 1 E-Bike: was $1,699, now $1,299 at Velotrix

The sleekest fat bike you've ever seen, the Nomad 1 E-Bike comes in seven colors and two frame options, so everyone can find the perfect match. The bike feels right at home on the tarmac and dirt paths, making it one of the most versatile bikes in Velotrix's lineup. Grab a bargain today!