OnePlus rolls out huge free OS upgrade, is your phone on the list?

OnePlus has finally started to roll out OxygenOS 14 – albeit as the Open Beta 2 and just for the OnePlus 11 5G for now. However, the company has also detailed many of the new features that the software based on Android 14 will include, plus a roadmap of when other devices will get it.

The core of OxygenOS 14 is what the brand calls the Trinity Engine. This features optimisations and custom CPU and RAM performance enhancements. It is designed to ensure a OnePlus phone performs at its maximum capability with reduced power consumption.

As for the features themselves, highlights include a new version of Auto Pixelate (AP 2.0) which will automatically blur sensitive information, such as credit card information, when a screengrab is taken.

There's also a step forward for OnePlus' Aquamorphic Design. The new version features new interactions, animations, music, colour systems and other tweaks to help you navigate around your phone more quickly.

The brand has introduced something it calls the Fluid Cloud too, which presents notifications in a very OnePlus way – inside bubbles, capsules and panels.

There are new ringtones too, inspired by the latest OS design. And, Notes gets an upgrade to 2.0 for better usability. Finally for now, a Smart Cutout feature will enable you to isolate people and objects in photos and extract them automatically. And, you will now be able to identify three subjects in a pic and cropped them out simply.

These features are available for OnePlus 11 5G owners to try now, if you want to brave installing the latest beta. But, all OnePlus 11 users will get the full version in November anyway.

OnePlus OxygenOS 14 roadmap – is my phone getting the update?

Here's the official list of devices that will be getting the final build of Oxygen 14 (based on the devices compatible with the Open Beta).

The OnePlus 11 5G will be the first to get it in mid-November, other devices will then follow.

  • OnePlus 8T 5G
  • OnePlus 9 5G
  • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 9R 5G
  • OnePlus 9RT 5G
  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 10T 5G
  • OnePlus 10R 5G
  • OnePlus 11 5G
  • OnePlus 11R 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
  • OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • OnePlus Pad
