OnePlus Open gets a great free upgrade that will please photographers

The OnePlus Open keeps getting better thanks to a new software update which has brought with it a fresh set of features and upgrades to keep owners of the foldable phone purring with delight.

OnePlus Open owners can dig out the new software update in the Settings app, with version 13.2.0.116 of OxygenOS now available for download at 301MB.

There are a couple of key camera upgrades included in the latest update, with improved photo clarity on the telephoto camera when using higher zoom levels - giving you crisper shots on zoomed images.

The Pro camera mode has also been given a boost, with OnePlus saying the update will improve colour tone and accuracy when shooting photographs.

It’s not just camera upgrades though, as update 13.2.0.116 also brings system stability and performance improvements to the OnePlus Open, along with two more specific fixes.

According to the changelog, as noted by FoneArena , it “fixes a slow response issue that might occur when you tap and hold a friend's profile photo in WeChat on the cover screen” and “fixes an issue where the Eraser tool in Photos might not respond to your taps.” So good news if you were experiencing either of those problems on your Open.

eSIM enters the arena

And finally, the latest OnePlus Open software update also enables eSIM support in the handset, allowing you to sign-up a second, digital SIM which will effectively give you two numbers which you can swap between.

The eSIM support isn’t available in all countries (it is now available in the US, UK and India though), so it’s worth checking with your local carriers if you can take advantage of this feature.

OnePlus’ first foldable has been well received, with its slim profile and almost invisible screen crease lauded by reviewers, giving it a strong standing in a market dominated by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 , and also freshly entered by the Google Pixel Fold .

If OnePlus can continue to push meaningful updates to the Open, then its foldable is going to continue to get better as we head into 2024.