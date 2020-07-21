OnePlus Nord review (early verdict): a new mid-range champion from OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord just got announced to the world, and we've already spent some time with the brand new handset. Going off our first impressions, we'd say that OnePlus has done an incredible job mixing powerful internal specs with a very reasonable price.

From the noises OnePlus is making, the Nord will eventually become a series of mid-range phones, which is in some ways a return to where OnePlus got started. While flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro won't go away, more affordable options are now going to be on offer.

While we can't give you a full verdict on the OnePlus Nord after so little time with it, we can tell you that it appears to tick a lot of the boxes you'd want from an affordable mid-ranger – and starting at just £379 in the UK, it's undercutting a lot of its rivals in the market.

If you're mostly interested in the OnePlus Nord specs, the OnePlus Nord design, or the OnePlus Nord price that we've just mentioned, we've got you covered with this OnePlus Nord hands-on. Take a long look at the latest smartphone from OnePlus right here.

OnePlus Nord: design

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

Full marks to OnePlus for what it's managed to do with the design of the OnePlus Nord – this is a phone that looks and feels like it costs way above its £379 starting price. The display is sharp and bright, the bezels are kept to a minimum (thanks in part to an in-screen fingerprint sensor), and the phone looks refined and polished from the back as well – it's the Blue Marble version we have, but Grey Onyx is available too.

When it comes to the screen, we have a 6.44-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display that runs at a pleasing 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says that it's worked on some behind-the-scenes trickery to get scrolling and video looking as smooth as possible, and we've been impressed with the appearance of the display in the short time that we've spent with it so far.

The standard OnePlus mute switch is present and correct, and we're big fans of the way it lets you quickly silence your phone with a push. Along the bottom there's a USB-C port and a single speaker for pumping out music and other audio. It's a phone that feels like a premium device when you're holding it, with solid build quality and an elegant finish.

While we can't give you a definitive verdict on the OnePlus Nord just yet, we'll have a full review up as soon as possible. Based on the time we've spent with the phone so far, it looks like a phone that's worth getting on your shortlist if you're in the market for a new handset – and it comes with the latest version of the OnePlus OxygenOS built on Android, which we're big fans of.

OnePlus Nord: specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord comes packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage space. Those aren't quite top-tier specs for 2020, but they're not far off, and should ensure smooth and stable performance across all of your apps and games.

As well as 5G connectivity, you also get the same Warp Charge 30T technology we've seen previously on OnePlus phones this year. That should be enough to get your OnePlus Nord up from a zero percent battery charge to 70 percent in just half an hour, keeping everything in the chain cool and balanced at the same time.

Camera-wise we've got a very respectable quad-lens rear camera here: a 48MP wide + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 5MP depth affair. There is optical image stabilisation on board, and a dedicated night mode, but there's no telephoto optical zoom for getting closer to subjects (you'll have to use digital zoom) – one of the few areas where you can actually see where OnePlus has made sacrifices to keep the price down.

Around the front of the phone, OnePlus is making much of the dual-lens 32MP wide + 8MP ultrawide selfie camera, which it says should fit far more inside a frame and mean you can leave your selfie stick at home. We haven't been able to put the cameras to the test yet, but on paper at least they look like solid performers.

OnePlus Nord: price and availability

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus)

A couple of preorder windows for the OnePlus Nord have already passed, but you've still got plenty of opportunity to get your hands on this phone. Immediately after the Nord reveal, there was an online pop-up event for putting in your order ahead of time. If you've missed out on that then there's another pop-up event, exclusive to John Lewis stores, happening on the 31st of July.

At the same time, you should find the OnePlus Nord available to preorder on Amazon as of now. The phone then goes on sale officially on the 4th of August, available from the OnePlus website as well as Three and John Lewis.

We've already mentioned the pricing for the 8GB memory / 128GB storage model, which is £379. If you want to go up to the 12GB memory / 256GB storage version of the OnePlus Nord, that's going to set you back £469.

OnePlus has also unveiled the OnePlus Buds alongside the Nord, truly wireless earbuds with 30 hours of battery life (including the extra charging from the carrying case). The Buds can be preordered from the OnePlus website from the 21st of July, yours for £79.