OnePlus 10 Pro officially launched – here's 5 things you need to know

After spending much of the last week dripping out camera details and specs for the new flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro is now officially launched, with the Chinese maker showing the phone off in a 90-minute Chinese language presentation on January 11th, 2022.

The handset also now has an official webpage on the English language OnePlus website, and a far more detailed one on the firm's Chinese website, which details everything announced during its launch.

There's lots of info to take in, but here are just 5 key things you need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro.

1. OnePlus 10 Pro features the Second-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

The OnePlus 10 Pro features the 2nd-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. This system boasts a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera (with a 150-degree field of view) and an 8MP telephoto lens. Round the front of the phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Importantly, each of the three rear camera lenses can shoot in 10-bit color, which translates as being able to capture a larger range of colors than phone that can't shoot in 10-bit color.

Lastly, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a few new shooting modes, including Fisheye (for that classic distortion effect) and Master Style, which enables the user to pick between pre-calibrated color presets.

In terms of video shooting improvements, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a new and improved Movie Mode, which allows users to tweak ISO, white balance, shutter speed and more both before and during filming.

2. OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W Super-Fast Charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro also supports Super-Fast Charging and comes installed with a large 5,000 mAh battery.

The wired charging is rated at 80W, which is ludicrously quick and allows the phone to charge in just 32 minutes, while the wireless charging is rated at 50W, which means if no wires are involved then you get the phone charged in 47 minutes.

The phone also has a double coil charging design, which means it can be charged wirelessly lying down as well as standing vertically.

3. OnePlus 10 Pro boasts some impressive specs

In terms of specs the OnePlus 10 Pro is an Android phone powerhouse on paper. It comes loaded with the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor as well as 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS3.1 storage space and, of course, a Xiaolong 8 5G modem.

Other hardware of note includes the phone's dual SIM card slot, O-Sync overclocking tech, and powerful X-axis vibration motor (for feedback in games).

On paper the OnePlus 10 Pro looks like the fastest Android phone of 2022 so far.

4. The phone is fitted with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

You also get an impressive screen on the OnePlus 10 Pro. It's a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution, 120Hz, LTPO panel with adaptive brightness. The LTPO tech means the screen can move between 1Hz and 120Hz faster than the OnePlus 9 Pro, while its use of Dual Color Calibration means color reproduction is enhanced, too.

5. You can't buy the OnePlus 10 Pro... yet

Finally, and this is a pretty big thing, while the phone has been launched now you cannot buy it yet unless you live in China. The OnePlus 10 release date in the USA, UK and Australia is currently unknown, however judging by past OnePlus releases we're probably looking at late February or even March.

There's also no wording on price in western territories yet, either. The OnePlus 9 Pro, for reference, though, started at $969 (£829, AU$1,250), with the 12GB version rising to $1,069 (£929, AU$1,400).

We are likely looking at the same pricing level this year due to the flagship hardware delivered on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Right now, though, we'll just have to wait and see.