Nothing Phone (2a) gets another free upgrade with several improvements

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (2a) is looking set to get even better. That's thanks to a host of new features coming as part of the latest software upgrade.

When it comes to top Android phones, there are a host of new brands on the market. Those have emerged seemingly out of nowhere, with the aim of disrupting the industry in a variety of ways.

One of our favourite brands right now is Nothing. Led by ex-OnePlus man, Carl Pei, the brand has a range of top tech on offer. At the top end, that includes flagship devices like the Nothing Phone (2).

However, they've also revolutionised the market for cheap phones. In fact, their entire range is pretty darn affordable, but the Nothing Phone (2a) takes the cake, offering top specs at a budget price point.

Now, that handset is getting a host of neat, free upgrades. That's thanks to a software update, which brings a range of new goodies for users.

Most notably, that comes to the camera. That includes improvements to the colour saturation, which should make for some better looking images.

The changes don't stop there, either. Blur accuracy in the Portrait mode has also been optimised, while the overall loading speed for the camera has been improved.

Still, shot snappers aren't the only ones who'll enjoy this. Elsewhere, the update optimises the wake-up experience of Google Assistant, while the overall animations have been improved with the aim of feeling more fluid.

Gamers also get some loving here. While few would call the handset a top gaming phone, improvements made in that area could change that. Details are scant, but the changelog notes that the overall experience and performance has been optimised as part of this.

There are even more features being added as part of the update, which should improve the overall usability of the device. Don't panic if you haven't spotted it on you handset yet, though. The update is being rolled out in phases, which means you might need to wait for it to hit your device.