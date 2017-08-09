Nokia 8 flagship phone leaks with top specs on display, literally

The next Nokia 8 phone is set to be the company’s best yet as its owner, HMD Global, gets set to release its flagship phone. That release should be soon as a new leak has just revealed the handset with its specs on display, quite literally.

The Nokia 8 was snapped and posted on Slashleaks showing off the phone, below, with its display on. That screen just happens to be on the settings display, in one pic, which shows off specs. As a result we now know plenty.

The phone looks fairly standard with a normal looking bezel at the top and bottom, but a very slim one on the side. You can also see the glimmer of a metallic frame on the outer edge of the phone.

The photo reveals the Nokia 8 will come packing a stunning QHD resolution IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution at 559ppi, likely then to be around 5.3-inches in size.

Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor backed by a generous 4GB of RAM. Storage is rumoured to sit at the 64GB mark with further expansion possible thanks to a microSD slot. The phone should come running Android O 7.1.1 at the very least when it arrives.

There should also be a fingerprint sensor on the front according to previous rumours, though it’s tough to see here. Also a dual rear camera is predicted, according to previous leaks.

HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia 8 at an event on 16 August.