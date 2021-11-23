Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Very and GAME stock live now

A bunch of Nintendo Switch – OLED models are up for grabs right now across Very and GAME. It's a great restock for both, with various bundles and both white and red/blue models available.

Check Nintendo Switch OLED stock at Very now

This is a big restock from both with Switch OLED stock frequently coming in and out of stock since launching on October 8th. It's a great opportunity to pick one up in time for Christmas, as if manufacturing issues hit the console similar to the PS5, it could end up being out of stock for a good while.

Check Nintendo Switch OLED stock at GAME now

Plenty of stock looks to be available across both retailers. Super Mario Party Superstars, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D Worlds and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl all have their own bundles, so you can get whatever you want. We'd recommend this Metroid Dread white OLED bundle that will turn up before Christmas. It's the cheapest price and arrives with a fantastic game that was used to showcase the console.

Anyone that picks up a Switch OLED console can experience the latest exclusive games from Nintendo, including Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, WarioWare: Get it Together, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Golf Super Rush, New Pokémon Snap, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and more.

You even have the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Pokémon Legends: Arceus all set to debut in 2022. GAME looks to offer next day delivery, while Very dates vary depending on the bundle – but are slightly cheaper. Either way, you should be sorted for the holidays.

Any further drops will be available as part of our Switch restock tracker, while anyone else interested in claiming a new games console should check out T3's official PlayStation 5 restock tracker for the latest information.