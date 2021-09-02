New update fixes one major issue with Android Auto and Google Maps

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Google Maps and Android Auto work in perfect harmony. After all, they're both developed by the same company and Google Maps is the most popular navigation app in the world, so it would make sense that Google would perfect it on its car operating system.

Unfortunately, that's not the case, with drivers reporting numerous bugs and errors when using Google Maps on Android Auto. One of the most recent errors sees Google Maps displaying wrong roundabout information on the dashboard, even though the directions shown on the central console screen were correct.

It's very confusing for drivers and can make stressful journeys even more stressful.

The issue was first reported on Google's forums in July, with users explaining that it doesn't matter if it's Google Maps or Waze, and it doesn't matter which roundabout exit you need to take – the dashboard navigation will always tell the driver to turn around.

Some users were able to fix the issue by downgrading to an earlier version of Google Maps, while TomTom's AmiGo still worked perfectly fine – which was a clear sign that it was Google's software that was the problem.

Well, the good news is that the latest update for Google Maps on Android and Android Auto finally fixes this particular bug, with Google confirming in the forum thread that version 10.81 will no longer include incorrect roundabout guidance.



So, if you’ve experienced the same issue at roundabouts, just make sure that you've installed the latest version of Google Maps, which should be available right now in the Google Play Store.

If you've downgraded to version 10.70, then you can safely reinstall the latest version of the software.

Happy driving!

