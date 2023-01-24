New Polestar 2 gets more power, more range and more tech

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Polestar 2 is one of T3's favourite electric vehicles thanks to its stunning Scandinavian design, fun performance and handling, well-built interior, oh, and all of the smart technology inside. As far as premium EVs go, it's the complete package, but that doesn't mean Polestar is resting on its laurels, as the Swedish brand has just announced a raft of major upgrades for the electric performance fastback.

The first thing you'll notice about the 2024 model, is that it now features a new high-tech front end that reflects the design language premiered by Polestar 3.

The SmartZone makes its debut on Polestar 2. Polestar claims this signifys the shift from 'breathing' to 'seeing' and reflects the high-tech nature of Polestar vehicles. This hosts some of the car’s most important active safety features, including the front-facing camera and mid-range radar.

The Polestar 2 also comes fitted with next-generation electric motors and inverters, offering substantial increases in both efficiency and performance.

The single-motor variants are now rear-wheel driven, powered by a newly developed permanent magnet motor and silicon carbide inverter. The new motor has a power output of up to 220 kW (increased from 170 kW) and is optimised for maximum efficiency and high torque (490 Nm, up from 330 Nm).

The 0-100 km/h sprint time has been reduced by as much as 1.2 seconds, down to 6.2 seconds.

The dual-motor version now has a rear-drive bias that makes it more fun to drive. The new rear motor is the primary drive source, supported on the front axle by a new asynchronous motor. This enables higher total system output of 310 kW and 740 Nm (increased from the original 300 kW and 660 Nm), vastly improved traction.

It also means 0-100 km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds.

(Image credit: Polestar)

As well as increasing performance, Polestar has alsoimproved the range and charging speed. This has been achieved thanks to upgraded lithium-ion batteries.

The updated batteries benefit from a redesigned battery disconnect unit, upgraded busbars and improved cell chemistry – enabling faster charging rates of up to 205 kW DC for long-range batteries and 135 kW for the standard-range battery.

These upgrades, combined with the improvements to the drivetrain efficiency, means you can expect an increse of between 40 km and 105 km, depending on the model you choose.

If that wasn't enough, Polestar has also revised the standard equipment list. Driver Awareness features are now standard, including Blind Spot Information System with steering support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, along with the 360-degree surround view camera and automatic dimming exterior mirrors.

The wireless phone charger is now also standard on all versions.

The model year 2024 Polestar 2 is available to order now on Polestar's website, with first deliveries expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2023.

Prices start from €50,190 (approx. £44,300).