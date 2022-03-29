New Netflix movie retells Pulitzer prize-winning story

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Exciting news for fans of Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort comes courtesy of The Goldfinch movie arriving on Netflix UK on Monday 4 April.

The Goldfinch, which was first released in 2019, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Donna Tartt. Tartt's novel was so well received that it went on to win the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, one of the very highest awards in all of literature.

The Goldfinch movie is an adaptation of that novel which tells the story of Theodore Decker (as played by Elgort), a young boy who loses his mother in a deadly bombing event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and then finds his life tied to the fate of a famous painting from the museum entitled The Goldfinch.

The story is then told over multiple times in Decker's life, which is complicated in more ways than one, where his coming of age and the fate of the famous painting are tracked.

And, while the movie adaptation was not as well received as the book, critics highlighted that star Nicole Kidman (who plays Decker's foster mother) delivers a great performance and that, albeit it in broad strokes, the film retells the award-winning story faithfully.

The Goldfinch is available to stream on Netflix UK starting on Monday 4 April, as confirmed by the movie's official Netflix listing page.