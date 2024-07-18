New Mr Jones Watches piece is the perfect watch for cat lovers

Quick Summary Quirky watchmakers, Mr Jones Watches, are back with another new design. Perfect for cat lovers, the Mispoes! tells a wonderful tale as you tell the time.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, chances are you value the craft. Many people will spend extra for a watch with a well-finished movement, or a brand with a good history.

For others, though, it's all about the dial. And if you're comfortable wearing something a little more leftfield, you definitely need to take a look at Mr Jones Watches.

We're massive fans of the brand here at T3. Offering artwork for your wrist – with a secondary function of, you know, telling the time – these watches are a really interesting addition to your collection.

Now, the brand has brought a popular limited edition back to its permanent collection. The Mispoes! is the ultimate watch for cat lovers, and you can buy it right now.

The dial is a gorgeous green hue, topped with a ginger cat in the centre. There's also a mouse around the outer edge of the dial. Those are crucial, with the mouse representing the minutes hand, and the outstretched paw of the feline marking the hours.

The result? The two are locked in an endless game of, erm, cat and mouse. In fact, even the name is a Dutch term, which translates literally to "you missed, cat."

That comes from the designer, Kaat Decunick. She got the idea for the design from watching her own four-legged friend play, and fearing the time wasted as she did so.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mispoes! sits in a 37mm case, crafted from polished stainless steel. That also features a 46mm lug-to-lug width, making it a really comfortable wear for most people. The watch is also water resistant to 50m.

Inside, you'll find a quartz movement, though you likely wouldn't notice on the front due to the lack of a seconds hand. Priced at just £225, this is a no brainer for the cat lover in your life – even if that's you!