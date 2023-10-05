New MacBook Pro models rumoured again – and they could be here soon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a great laptop, the best MacBooks on the market should definitely be on your radar. These devices are some of the best you can get, with a slick UI and hardware which is tuned to offer sustained performance.

When it comes to the best of the best, you'll want to take a look at the MacBook Pro. These models are choc-full of the best technology, making them seriously capable machines.

Now, rumours have emerged about an updated MacBook Pro model – and it could arrive before the end of 2023. That's according to a report from DigiTimes, which suggests that updated models will arrive with new display technology.

That is still a miniLED display – the report also suggests that those will remain the standard until 2026 – but uses backlighting to achieve 10% more brightness. Rather than actually being used to increase brightness overall, though, that's likely to be implemented as a measure of increasing efficiency.

With added brightness on tap, achieving the same level of brightness would require less power. That should give users an overall boost to battery life, which is always welcome.

The report suggests that the devices will start shipping in the fourth quarter of 2023. If true, that would mean a release in the near future. It's certainly not out of the equation. In recent times, Apple have been known to announce smaller updates without the fanfare of an in-person event.

The last iPad release, for example, was simply announced with a press release. That included the M2 iPad Pro and the iPad (10th Gen). It would be totally feasible for the brand to apply the same logic for a spec upgrade to a current model – particularly if that is the only change being made.

There's no rumoured launch date at the moment, though. For now, then, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for more information as it develops.