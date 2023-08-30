New JBL PartyBox adds much-requested feature for ultimate sound quality upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are speakers and then there are speakers. JBL is going all-in with its latest, the PartyBox Ultimate, which is a massive lights-and-audio extravaganza designed to deliver, you guessed it, the ultimate party speaker experience.

The PartyBox Ultimate is described as "bigger, better, bolder," as there's no other model in JBL's range as loud, as large, or as highly-specified. Indeed, the PartyBox Ultimate is the first of its kind to include Wi-Fi and, when using that connectivity, can play Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio tracks.

This much-requested Wi-Fi feature is what PartyBox fans have been waiting for, as it opens the door to better-quality audio formats, whether outputting from your own DJ source, or using the likes of Apple Music, Tidal, or Amazon Music (all of which support Dolby Atmos recordings).

While the PartyBox range isn't going to enter most people's best wireless speakers shopping list by default, JBL's range has a devoted following and significant Google keyword rank based on worldwide interest. The PartyBox 1000 was the previous top-tier model, which the new PartyBox Ultimate succeeds – and it's even louder thanks to 1100 watts of output.

Just how loud are we talking? JBL claims the Ultimate is sufficient enough to entertain a space as large as two basketball courts, thanks to dual tweeters, dual mid-range drivers, and dual 9-inch subwoofers ensuring that bass is never going to pass you by – even at the loudest volumes.

(Image credit: JBL)

The PartyBox Ultimate is just as content outside as it is indoors, thanks to IPX4 splash-resistance, while its integrated lights feature new effects, such as starry night, in addition to strobes and light trails. And with JBL's PartyPad DJ effects, this mega-speaker has everything you need for a house party that goes off.

But you'll need a wallet as fat as your chonky beats and bass, as the JBL PartyBox Ultimate will be priced at £1299.99/€1499.99 when it goes on sale this September, exact date of release to be confirmed.