New flagship phone coming with a "Dynamic Island", but from a surprise source

The Honor Magic 6 will reportedly be unveiled next February, as reference to it has been spotted on China's 3C website.

Standing for China Compulsory (Product) Certification, 3C approval is required for any device to be sold in the region. It's similar to FCC approval in the US, and when a phone is spotted on its website, it generally means it is close to launch.

The listing in this case (via 91Mobiles) is fairly light on details, although it does reveal that the handset will be powered by a 66W charger. It will also be among the first Android phones to sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processing, with Honor confirming as much recently.

In October, Honor also revealed that the forthcoming phone will feature its Magic Capsule function – an on-screen bar that expands from the pill-shaped camera notch at the top. And yes, it does look rather familiar doesn't it?

In Honor's case though, it expands upon Apple's Dynamic Island (as seen on the iPhone 15) by using eye tracking. This means that it'll activate only when a user is looking directly at that part of the display, and reduce again when not.

It's still very similar though – in the brief video teaser, that is. We'll find out much more when the Honor Magic 6 is fully revealed early next year.

Other leaks claim that the Magic 6 and/or Magic 6 Pro will feature a 160-megapixel periscope camera. That'll set it apart from many other iPhone comparisons.

It is also said that the family of new devices will support satellite transmission, with Honor's CEO Zhao Ming reported telling MyDrivers that the phones will use proprietary satellite communications technology to keep in touch in remote and dangerous environments.

The handsets will have power-saving satellite capabilities too, so it shouldn't impact on either device's battery life or physical size.

We expect the Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro to be announced first for the market in China, but follow into other regions around the globe soon after. We'll keep you up to date with any further news as it happens.