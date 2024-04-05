New Disney+ fantasy show is a hit with audiences and critics – I'm hooked too

QUICK SUMMARY Disney+ has done it again. The services new series Renegade Nell is a brilliantly fun adventure well worth your time.

There's something about an underdog that everyone loves. In the fight of good versus evil, the bad guys might have an overwhelming advantage but they'll never have our hearts.

The same goes for our hero Nell Jackson in the brand new Disney+ show Renegade Nell. Not only is she a massive underdog, but she's also a swashbuckling rogue in the mould of a Robin Hood. Played with aplomb (and the cheekiest of accents) by Louisa Harland, it's impossible not to root for her.

Created by Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright, Renegade Nell is a brilliantly fun drama set in 18th-century England. Nell is a working-class hero, on the run after being framed for murder by the local gentry. She and her sisters soon become the most wanted fugitives in the country, facing not only the law but also a supernatural evil.

As well as Robin Hood, Nell's youthful energy reminds me of another hero clad in green too, Peter Pan, and she even has her own Tinkerbell in Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed). Whenever she's in danger, Billy empowers Nell to fight with otherworldly abilities. She can move with great speed and strength and even catch bullets with her bare hands. The kicker? These powers can only be used to defend herself and her loved ones.

Combining elements of period drama, Matrix-style action and comedy was not something I thought would work so well, but I'm enjoying the series immensely. It's a glorious slice of escapism and even when the going gets tough, things never get too bleak.

Critics and audiences agree with me too, Renegade Nell currently has an impressive 84% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and 82% from audiences. Not many shows are both critical darlings and crowd-pleasers.

The UK arm of Disney+ hasn't produced a vast quantity of movies and shows, but they are pretty much all hits. Earlier this year, season two of my favourite show on Disney+ arrived while the heist thriller Culprits is another must-watch on the streaming service.