New data reveals the best time to buy an air fryer and it’s… right now!

Fancy an air fryer? Want to eat healthier and cook more efficiently? Well, one of these babies can revitalise your mealtimes. They’re quick and easy to use while the end result will be delicious and nutritious. Better still, new price comparison data from Idealo reveals that buying one right now is a surefire way to secure the cheapest deal on the best air fryers.

Strange. When something’s in high demand it usually goes up in price, right? You’ve only got to look at the secondhand car market in the UK to see that in evidence. The best air fryers are bucking the trend however, despite the fact that the beginning of the year is always that time when we start looking at cutting down on junk food and improving our dietary intake.

Newly revealed price comparison data shows that buying an air fryer in the UK right now could save you a wedge of cash. For example, the figures show that compared to a cost of £191.24 in 2021, consumers can now buy an air fryer for £166.62 if they snap one up today, saving 13%. Handy, given the current cost of living crisis that’s unfolding before our very eyes.

Tik Tok and Instagram have really boosted the appeal of air fryers too, with 2.8 billion searches for the healthy heating appliances on the former. Instagram has seen similarly frenzied air fryer interest, with 993,000 hashtags appearing, all dedicated to the healthy eating and convenience appeal of these dream machines.

Air fryers: what's hot?

As you’d expect, while there’s a hunger for all makes and models of air fryer, some brands are more in demand than others. Top of the pile is Tefal as well as Ninja, with the data indicating that the Tefal EY201840 air fryer is currently available with a beefy saving of 30%. At one point over the last 12 months it would have cost you £79.09, whereas now it can be found for just £55.00.

Similarly impressive is the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK, which had been retailing for £199.00 over the same time period. Right now it can be tracked down for just £177.99, which represents a smallish, but tidy 11% saving. Meanwhile, the Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer has been £149.00 and can currently be purchased for £129.00, so that’s a sweet 13% off, right there.

Lookout too, for the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, which is great for larger families or the super hungry thanks to its twin basket design. It has been £227.99, but is currently doing the rounds for £197.99, so that's another 13% off that one. Finally, our in-house fave, the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2 in 1 YV970840 is still reassuringly expensive, yet gets a 20% saving from the £268.99 of the last 12 months because you can currently pick it up for £213.89.

Of course, these prices aren't set in stone and it pays to shop around, but if they're a general guide then the time to buy your air fryer is, therefore, right this minute.

Ninja Foodi MAX SmartLid OL750UK was £269, now £229 at Amazon

At £40 off this monster, 7.5-litre, 15-in-1 multi cooker gets a relatively small price cut but it's arguably the best such cooker you can get, so it's still worthy of consideration. This one out-Instant Pots Instant Pot by incorporating an air fryer without the need to change the lid. The 15 cooking modes include a brilliant steam roast setting as well as the usual pressure cook/slow cook/sear/ etc. A temperature probe makes cooking meat and fish all but foolproof.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 was £284, now £215 at Amazon

Will you look at the size of this big mother. As you can see, and tell from the name, this lets you cook too things at once, so you can do the chips in the lower compartment while you air fry chicken above. The Tefal times it to perfection and stirs your food as it cooks.