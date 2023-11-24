Netflix's top 10 new animated show fully deserves its 97% Rotten Tomatoes score

I liked Edgar Wright's original Scott Pilgrim movie enough, but I have to say that I'm head over heels in love with the new animated series on Netflix. Like, in love enough to want to fight the show's 7 evil exes.

That's the basic premise of the movie, it's your typical love story spliced with Kill Bill and more than a touch of video game references. I went into the animated series expecting a faithful adaptation, after all this show has all of the excellent cast from the movie in it, but instead was treated to much much more.

The show has a superb 97% rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is thoroughly deserved, but it opens auspiciously enough. As soon as episode 1 ends, however, you'll realise something odd is afoot. I've never had a show mess with my expectations so much. Despite this change, this adaptation takes all of the best parts of the movie and doubles down on them, then fixes some of the weaker aspects of the film.

For a start, it's super funny, a mix of meta humour, one-liners and visual gags is a recipe for success. There's even a movie director called Edgar Wrong and cameos for two Cornetto-loving Brits.

On top of this, there's a whole lot more character development, particularly for Ramona Flowers (the brilliant Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Lucas Lee (Chris Evans). There's much more of an ensemble feel to this show. The art style is gorgeous (with a tip-top soundtrack too), whenever two characters fight, it's almost like a game of Street Fighter meets Dragonball Z and the results are spectacular.

I'm not sure if the source material, the star power of the cast (or Netflix's itchy trigger finger) would lend itself to a season 2, but you bet if it happens - I'm bingeing it all on the first night.

If you're after another great animated series, it seems on the best streaming services that they arrive like buses - two at a time. Why not try another one on Netflix that boasts a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score?