Netflix's new No. 1 movie stars Tom Cruise and has 85% on Rotten Tomatoes

American Made is topping the Netflix film chart

Robert Jones
By
published

Good news for Netflix subscribers who are also fans of Tom Cruise – American Made is officially the streaming service's new number one movie.

American Made currently tops the Netflix UK chart in the number 1 position, beating off The Man from Toronto and The Last Castle to top spot.

And it's easy to see why this movie is being streamed so much on Netflix, as it is 'Certified Fresh' over at review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with a really strong 85% review score.

Indeed, top critics had plenty of love for American Made. David Sims of The Atlantic, for example, said that, "by the time the movie roared to its shockingly grim, remarkably embittered ending, American Made had won me over."

While Anthony Lane of the New Yorker, said that, "the impetuous pace of the film is at one with its moral shamelessness, and, without thinking, we sign up for both."

And Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times states that, "American Made is a smart, nervy film, a very modern entertainment made with energy, style and a fine sense of humor".

High praise indeed then, and clearly one of Tom Cruise's better films. Although here at T3 the Tom Cruise film we're now desperate to see come to a streaming service like Netflix is Top Gun: Maverick, which was just phenomenal.

American Made is streaming now (opens in new tab) on Netflix.

