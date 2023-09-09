Netflix adds high-stakes Andrew Garfield movie with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's easy to take the roof over your head for granted, but after watching this movie, just added to Netflix, you'll have a new appreciation for bricks and mortar.

Headlined by an incredible triumvirate of Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon and Laura Dern 99 Homes is a memorable 2014 drama that will stay with you for some time.

Inspired by true events throughout Florida, this is a homeowner's horror story. They say a man's home is his castle, but when you miss your repayments, or rent, or a rich man just feels like making a quick buck, someone soon comes knocking at the door.

Sometimes you can work as hard as anyone and be as upstanding as it comes, but life just doesn't go your way. That certainly rings true for the film's protagonist, Dennis Nash (played by Garfield), a single father and construction worker who lives with his mother (Dern). Struggling for work and money, the Devil is soon at the door, giving him two minutes to pack up and leave his family home.

Now homeless, Dennis turns to the man who evicted him for a job. Shady real estate mogul Rick (Micahel Shannon) soon has Dennis going from hunted to hunter as he starts evicting people for a living through fair means or foul. Queue a number of tense standoffs with residents who have nothing to lose. Garfield is superb as a conflicted man corrupted by his boss and judged by the very family he's providing for.

(Image credit: Broad Green Pictures)

With a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, you can't doubt the quality both in front of and behind the camera. The movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani, who adapted and directed the superb The White Tiger (also streaming on Netflix) which was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

Of course, as quality titles are added to the best streaming services, so too must others make way. If you're looking for something equally nail-biting then make sure you check out Boiling Point on Netflix before it leaves the platform on September 23rd.