My favourite mobile game is getting a huge feature upgrade

With just a few weeks to go until EA Sports FC 24 is officially unveiled, it's fair to say it is one of the most anticipated games in a long time. After EA split away from FIFA, the game marks the first iteration of the new brand.

Clearly, EA are aware of the impact they need to have. The version made for consoles like the PS5 has a host of feature upgrades which should make it a hit with long time fans of the franchise.

Now, the mobile variant has been teased by EA – and it looks like it's getting a few new features of its own! A blog post from the brand reveals a host of new information.

Let's start with the big one – EA Sports FC Mobile will be released on the 26th of September. As ever, it will be available on the App Store and the Play Store, meaning users of both iPhones and Android phones can get involved.

We also know the cover star for this year's iteration will be Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid wonderkid graces the cover of the title for the first time, after a string of impressive performances for Los Blancos.

There's also a string of new in-game features to look forward to. EA will be revealing more information about these over the weeks starting from the 24th of August, but we get a taste of what to expect here.

First up, there's the in-game experience. A new Broadcast package will bring a more realistic feel to gameplay, with new cutscenes, camera angles, commentary and more.

Then, there's the gameplay itself. A new Impact Control system will allow players to use Power Shot, Knock On and Hard Tackle options in games. That should give users a greater suite of options, as well as making the whole thing feel a bit more realistic.

There's also a new Locker Room feature, which allows you to take greater control over the way your team appears on the pitch. Squad Numbers is a big one for me – seeing players with ridiculously unrealistic numbers will be a thing of the past!

Personally, I'm really excited for this. Fifa Mobile has always been one of my favourite mobile games. Sure, it's a bit microtransaction heavy and it can be incredibly repetitive, but I just love the ease of access. It's great for whiling away a few hours of an evening and – while I have tested it with some of the best gaming phones on the market – you don't need anything special to get it going.

It certainly sounds like this update is set to bring a lot to the new version of the game. We'll have to see what else the brand announce in the coming weeks – though given that it's free to play, I'll probably be giving it a go, regardless.