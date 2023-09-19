My favourite item from H&M's new outdoor collection is great for hiking and super affordable

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If I were in need of a new waterproof coat, my first port of call would be to head to our best waterproof jacket guide and opt for a brand like The North Face or Arc'teryx (if I were feeling really boujee) – not H&M. I've always loved the brand but, no disrespect, they're not exactly who I'd think of if I needed clothing for a woodland walk or hiking up a mountain. But that's exactly the direction H&M's new Move Collection has taken, consisting of several affordable, high-performing and sustainable outerwear pieces that fit for any outdoor adventure.

I was lucky enough to recently test out one of the collection's star pieces – the StormMove™ 3-Layer Shell Jacket – a waterproof coat made from mainly recycled materials, which has undergone rigorous lab testing for breathability, waterproofness and thermoregulation. It accompanied me on a road trip to Scotland, and I can confirm that it definitely didn't disappoint. If anything, it exceeded my expectations, and I'd even go as far as to say it's one of the best affordable waterproof jackets on the market.

(Image credit: H&M)

I was delighted to discover that the coat is definitely 100% waterproof. It kept me bone dry during Scotland's tremendous downpours, as well as the wind off of me during dryer spells. It's also compact and folds up super small, so it won't take up too much room in your best hiking backpack .

The sleeves have velcro tabs to stop the rain rolling down them, the hood has a slight brim to prevent rain falling directly on your face, it's easy to layer items underneath as it's so lightweight, and it comes to the grand total of £140 (approx $173/ AU$ 268). Pretty good value for money! Plus, it doesn't look like your typical 'waterproof jacket', as it's a pretty stylish, versatile piece.

Other items in the collection include water-repellent and wind-resistant hiking trousers to half-zip fleeces, anoraks, leggings, vests and sweat pants. Everything aims to be affordable, as the collection's key message is that 'the outdoors is for everyone'. But there's no doubt it still maintains the fashionable essence of the brand, as the items can still easily be worn as streetwear.

(Image credit: H&M)

The new collection will be available to buy from 21 September 2023 from H&M. For more items that will see you through the outdoors, why not check out our best hiking boots for men and best hiking boots for women, as well as our best hiking water bottle guide, to keep you hydrated on your adventures.