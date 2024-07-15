My favourite Insta360 action camera is £120 cheaper on Amazon Prime Day

I test action cameras for a living, and if I had to pick one to take with me to a desert island, I'd probably pick the Insta360 X3. It's a superb 360-degree action camera that's very rightly the brand's best-selling model. And now, you can own one for 25% off!

One of the standout features of the Insta360 X3 is its impressive 360-degree video recording capability. It captures every angle simultaneously, allowing you to relive your adventures in immersive detail.

This makes it perfect for activities like hiking, biking, or any action-packed endeavour where you don't want to miss a single moment. The camera's superior 5.7K resolution ensures stunningly clear and crisp footage, elevating your content quality to new heights.

Insta360 X3: was £460, now £340 at Insta360

The Insta360 X3 offers stunning 360-degree 5.7K video, superior stabilisation, intuitive controls, and robust build quality, making it an excellent value for capturing immersive adventures.

The Insta360 X3 also excels in stabilisation technology. Its FlowState Stabilization ensures buttery smooth video even in the most challenging conditions. Whether you're skiing down a slope or traversing rocky terrains, your footage will be steady and professional-looking, eliminating the need for cumbersome gimbals.

Another compelling reason to buy the Insta360 X3 is its robust build quality. Designed to withstand harsh environments, it is waterproof up to 10 meters and can handle extreme temperatures, making it the perfect companion for all your adventures, whether on land or underwater.

The X3 is one of the best action cameras, and for this price, it's an absolute steal. If you don't care about 8K resolution (X4) or need an ultra-compact device (Go 3S), the X3 is your best option for creating stunning videos for social media. Let's go create!