Motorola Edge 40 suddenly looks like the ultimate slim phone

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

It seems like not a month goes by without the launch of a new Motorola phone – but the Motorola Edge 40 is one of the slimmest I've put my hands on in recent times. It's a mere 7.6mm thin, so a contender for one of the best small phones of the year.

This new handset also offers a point of price distinction compared to the recent Motorola Edge 40 Pro and earlier Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, with its UK price revealed as £529 (it's not set for launch in the US, so no pricing there), so it's also a contender for one of the best cheap phones of 2023

The Motorola Edge 40 not only slims down its frame and price compared to its Edge 40 Pro brother, it also trims some spec – with one of the biggest differences being the absence of a zoom lens. But the Edge 40 still retains the 50-megapixel main camera sensor, so it's not too trim on features.

Motorola Edge 40 Nebula Green

(Image credit: Motorola)

For a mid-price phone the Motorola Edge 40 has some stellar features: its 6.55-inch pOLED screen, for example, offers a 144Hz refresh rate for super smooth visuals, which is even a step beyond the typical 120Hz offered by many of the best Android phones today. 

Unlike its Edge 40 Pro brother, however, the Edge 40 takes a different angle on its processor stance: this new handset uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, not a Qualcomm setup, but I've seen MediaTek's top-end chipsets in action and the company offers a solid option. 

Add to this Motorola's light touch on Android software implementation, IP68 dust- and water-resistance, and multitude of colour options (Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, and Eclipse Black) and I think the Motorola Edge 40 looks like one of the ultimate slim-phone launches for 2023.

