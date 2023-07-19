Mini takes inspiration from a classic for its new Cooper EV design

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've managed to get a sneak peek inside the upcoming Mini Cooper electric car and it looks oddly familiar. That's because the new interior design is based on the original 1959 Mini that made the car such a classic.

The new-look Minis have always been pretty stylish inside but with this latest design, the looked has been made even cleaner. The instrument cluster behind the wheel disappears completely while the central screen becomes more prominent.

When compared to that original 1959 interior, there's a striking similarity, yet it also manages to look ultra-modern. The central screen is round and much larger than previous models, without a bezel and appears to show both the speed info and the navigation. There's a head-up display visor on the dash too, so drivers can expect to see more info there.

(Image credit: Mini)

We've also seen the new Mini Cooper EV's start up sequence when you first get in the vehicle. The ambient lighting projects onto the dash and bathes the doors and panels with coloured lights. Then that central screen bursts into life, with animations bouncing around the whole of the circular display before opening on the navigation background with the other information super-imposed on top – we can also see a matching speedo display in the head-up display visor.

It's a fresh modern take that feels in keeping with that young and fun Mini ethos. It's a promising sign for the new Mini and we can't wait to see more details of the EV soon.