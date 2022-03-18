Maserati GranTurismo Folgore set to be the fastest EV sports car

Maserati announces a new EV for 2023, and it's not an SUV. Prepare for some serious performance

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore
(Image credit: Autoevolution)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

Maserati has joined the long line of luxury EV announcements this week with something a little bit special. It shared pictures of the upcoming GranTurismo, the first in its lineup of Folgore models that will use its new all-electric powertrain. 

Joining the GranTurismo in 2023 will be the Grancabrio GT, a four-seater convertible, and the Grecale mid-sized SUV. But Maserati's electric ambitions don't stop there. In 2025 we can expect a new Levante full-size SUV, a new Quattroporte and an all-electric MC20 supercar. By 2030, the whole line-up will be electric. 

The details of the GranTurismo Folgore are still sketchy but Maserati are claiming it will be "the fastest full electric in the luxury market." According to Autoevolution, the Folgore platform includes three independent electric motors and a 2.xx 0-62mph and a top speed of 186mph. Though no word on the range.

This is the future of electric cars we've been waiting for, and it may be sooner than you think. 

 

Image 1 of 3

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

(Image credit: Autoevolution)
Image 1 of 3

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

(Image credit: Autoevolution)
TOPICS
Auto
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.