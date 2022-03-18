Maserati GranTurismo Folgore set to be the fastest EV sports car

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Maserati has joined the long line of luxury EV announcements this week with something a little bit special. It shared pictures of the upcoming GranTurismo, the first in its lineup of Folgore models that will use its new all-electric powertrain.

Joining the GranTurismo in 2023 will be the Grancabrio GT, a four-seater convertible, and the Grecale mid-sized SUV. But Maserati's electric ambitions don't stop there. In 2025 we can expect a new Levante full-size SUV, a new Quattroporte and an all-electric MC20 supercar. By 2030, the whole line-up will be electric.

The details of the GranTurismo Folgore are still sketchy but Maserati are claiming it will be "the fastest full electric in the luxury market." According to Autoevolution, the Folgore platform includes three independent electric motors and a 2.xx 0-62mph and a top speed of 186mph. Though no word on the range.

This is the future of electric cars we've been waiting for, and it may be sooner than you think.