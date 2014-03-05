Maserati Alfieri concept unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2014

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Maserati Alfieri concept is a car with one foot in the past and one in the future thanks to retro-inspired design and two digital displays

Maserati has unveiled the Maserati Alfieri concept, a stunning new concept car that boasts a new fluid design and packs some state-of-the art tech inside thanks to a dual-screen digital interface.

The car has been created as a foundation for the cars that Maserati will produce in the future showing off a new approach to styling by using fluid organic lines whilst also showing that the company is truly keeping up with today's technology.

Created to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary the Alfieri is more than just a shell, the wheels are forged from single aluminium blocks whilst the interior uses copper elements to help cement the car's 50's appearance.

One look at the dashboard though and you'll see this car is very much of the future. Two TFT displays make up the dominant features of the car with the entertainment screen surrounded by polished aluminium dials.

The dashboard display is even more unique as the screens show the speed and revs rotating around a fixed copper indicator almost like a moving watch bezel.

Sadly there's no word on whether Maserati will ever produce this car but it's certainly a unique use of modern tech for stylistic purposes.