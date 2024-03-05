MacBook Pro to get free upgrade to bring it in line with the new MacBook Air

A much-requested, missing feature is coming

Apple MacBook Pro M3 lifestyle image
published
Quick Summary

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is to get a feature that was strangely absent at launch.

It'll soon be able to feed two displays simultaneously, much like the new M3 MacBook Air models recently announced.

Some MacBook Pro users could be excused for being a tad confused by the recent launch of the M3 MacBook Air. That's because the newer machines came with a feature that was missing on their own laptops.

Basically, although it is one of the best laptops around, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro isn't capable of multi-screen support, while the new Air equivalents are.

It was something we reported on in November last year, as only MacBook Pro models sporting the M3 Pro or M3 Max are currently capable of supporting two (or more) external displays when the lid is closed.

However, the good news is that Apple has confirmed that the standard M3 silicon can now support the feature, hence its inclusion on an Apple silicon MacBook Air for the first time. And that means it will be updating its 14-inch Pro accordingly.

You might have to wait a little while – a few weeks perhaps – but Apple told 9to5Mac that it's coming in the form of a software update.

Multi-display support is the main reason why I opted for a MacBook Pro carrying the M2 Pro chip last year, rather than a MacBook Air. I like to drive two monitors at once to extend my desktop, and the standard silicon couldn't offer that.

It's great therefore, that owners of the latest MacBook Pro models will soon be able to enjoy the experience too. And while we found the announcement initially surprising, the feature also makes the 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air variants very much worth considering.

The new MacBook Air starts at £1,099 / $1,099 - that's for the 13-inch version with 8-core graphics and a 256GB SSD – while an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is considerably more, at £1,699 / $1,699. However, the latter does come with improved 10-bit graphics as standard, plus a 512GB SSD.

And now it'll gain one of the features we thought was oddly missing at the time, it makes for a compelling choice.

News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

