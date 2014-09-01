Microsoft's Nokia Lumia 730 & 735 images leaked

Two upcoming handsets see an early internet debut

By

It's tech launch season, folks, and Microsoft's not one to miss out on the product release festivities. Enter: tipsters, leakers, and rumourers aplenty.

Microsoft's set to grow its Nokia Lumia smartphone line-up at this year's IFA, and we've just had a sneak peek of what might be in store.

Leaked images, courtesy of Chinese site Baidu Tieba, show off two handsets, purported to be the expected Lumia 730 and a new handset, the Lumia 735.

The images are watermarked with the handset nametags, also revealing that the 735 will tout 4G/LTE connectivity, while the 730 will be a dual-SIM 3G handset.

The front and the back of the devices are shown, with the rear of the devices sporting different colours - one white, the other navy or possibly black.

The 730 and 735 will ship as a sequel to the Nokia Lumia 720 which launched last year.

The Lumia 730, codenamed Superman, has already been leaked in images that showed sporting a spiffing green paintjob, and was reportedly described by Microsoft devices chief Stephen Elop as a 'selfie phone'.

We're expecting a 5MP front-facing snapper paired with a 4.7-in display, although we're not privy to the exact details just yet.

Check out our IFA 2014 rumour round-up for the full details on what to expect from the Berlin-based consumer tech tradeshow.

Via TechRadar

Source Baidu Tieba

