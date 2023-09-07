Lotus Emeya is a hyper-GT with an electric performance

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Lotus Emeya looks every bit a Lotus. This all-electric grand tourer eschews the high stance of the prevailing SUV market in favour of a low centre of gravity and uses active aerodynamic features such as the front grille, rear diffuser and rear spoiler to provide not only less drag but also sports car performance.

The Emeya offers a top speed of 155 mph, 905hp and a blistering acceleration 2.8-second 0-62mph, matching that of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Only by a handful of hyper-cars, and one ridiculously fast Tesla Plaid, can beat that.

It’s just as fast to charge, too. The Emeya is capable of charging at up to 350kW, taking it to 80% in just 18 minutes. That means that with the ever-growing fast-charging network, you can fill up in only a little more time than it takes to grab a coffee.

As a true grand tourer, designed for longer drives, it features electronically controlled air suspension for a smoother ride. While the total range has not been confirmed, the 102kWh battery is expected to at least match the Electre’s 373-mile figure, which already puts it among the best electric cars on market.

Unlike most Lotus models (aside from the recent Eletre electric SUV), this is a four-door car, making it practical as well as sporty. Its heritage is clear though, with performance, innovation and styling passed down from Lotus’ past.

Inside the car, there’s a focus on sustainability. It uses a range of materials, including repurposed fibres from the fashion industry, as well as alcantara, PVD aluminium, ultrafabrics and nappa leather to create a luxury experience.

Lotus isn’t commenting at this stage on the details of the tech inside the Emeya, but it’s likely to be a step up from the Eletre too. It has a similar high definition central OLED screen and the thin LED strips for the driver information and another in front of the passenger. The Emeya also uses cameras for wing mirrors, with the screens just inside the doors.

Without the sound of an engine, Lotus has focused on providing a spectacular audio experience for its passengers. The Emeya uses the same KEF Uni-Q speakers and Uni-Core subwoofer as on the Eletre to deliver an immersive audio experience, complete with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

The Lotus Emeya is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2024, with exact pricing and availability still to be confirmed. However, my best guess would be it will sell from around £100,000 ($130k).

Readers in New York can see the Lotus Emeya for themselves as part of a Studio Emeya public exhibition on Saturday September 9, from 10am to 6pm, at 270 11th Avenue, NYC (corner of 28th and 11th). Register at: StudioEmeya.eventbrite.com