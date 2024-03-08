Porsche Taycan-rivalling Lotus Emeya GT gets pricing and order details

Quick summary The Lotus Emeya, a new electric GT car with 0-62mph time under 2.8 seconds, starts at £94,590 and rivals Porsche Taycan Turbo S. It boasts a big battery, fast charging, luxurious interior and high-tech features. Deliveries are expected from Q3 2024.

Lotus' electrical transformation continues apace, evolving from the brand best known for lightweight sports cars from Hethel, into the Geely-owned luxury EV brand it is becoming. Now Lotus has confirmed the details surrounding the Lotus Emeya, one of the most enticing electric cars on the horizon.

We've come some way from the humble Lotus Elise which many fans associate with the brand from Norfolk. We've driven and reviewed the electric SUV – the Lotus Eletre – and enjoyed its head-turning design and luxury, not to mention the performance.

But the Lotus Emeya is a more traditional GT car, it's lower and longer than the Eletre, looking to rival the likes of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, in terms of performance and price. The Emeya offers a 0-62mph time of under 2.8 seconds, there's up to 905bhp coming from the motors driving all four wheels.

There's a big 102kWh battery supported by 350kW charging, meaning the Lotus Emeya will live fast and charge fast. There's a greater focus on efficiency here than there is in Lotus' SUV, but you still get a 509-litre boot, perfect for your golf clubs.

This all sets out the Lotus Emeya as one of the fastest electric cars on the road and it's priced to match that, starting at £94,590. That's a mite more than the starting price of the Lotus Eletre SUV, but then this is GT with greater performance ambitions.

The Lotus Emeya grand tourer is available to order now, with the top model coming in at £129,950. Deliveries are expected from Q3 2024.

Lotus Emeya tech loadout

The Emeya isn't just about driving fast, there's also a huge display inside offering 15.1-inches of play space. It's an OLED display and it run Lotus Hyper OS. On the Eletre we found that this software could still do with a little refinement with a few development quirks - but these things at least can be easily ironed out through software updates.

The Lotus Emeya is decked out with KEF Uni-Q speakers and a Uni-Core subwoofer to deliver the soundtrack, with Dolby Atmos supported for an enveloping audio experience. There's also an augmented reality heads-up display, on top of the smart EV navigation which is designed to offer a personalised experience, learning common routes.

On the exterior there are sensors on the doors to stop you opening them into obstacles and damaging your paintwork and those doors are also powered, learning a trick from the BMW i7. The panoramic glass roof can also change from clear to opaque at the touch of a button.

There Lotus Emeya is a natural rival for the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron GT RS or the Tesla Model S Plaid - and what a selection of cars that is, if you have the cash.