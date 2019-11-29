L.O.L Surprise Black Friday toy deals: save up to 30% at Amazon TODAY ONLY

L.O.L Surprise dolls are a massive hit, and are on a lot of kids' Christmas lists this year, so it's thoughtful of Amazon to do parents a favour with today's Black Friday daily deals, and shaving a bunch of money off the latest dolls and playsets… but you've got until 11.59pm on November 29th to get these offers!

Whether you're looking for a big present for kids who are deep into the L.O.L Surprise life, or a little stocking stuffer for a doll fan, there's a good range of prices available from these offers.

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise with 14 Dolls | Was £129.99 | Now £79.99

Give the gift of 14 exclusive dolls, plus two L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls, and over 70 surprises, all in one spectacular package. The unboxing and discovery experience is a big part of this: following the maze reveals everything piece by piece, and leaves kids with two playsets to use with the dolls.

View Deal

L.O.L. Surprise! Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series | Was £13.99 | Now £8.49

Pets for your L.O.L Surprise dolls! Again, it's a surprise as to which one you'll get, and each comes with eight more surprises. The pets also have removable fur outfits you can put on or take off, which raises some question we're not sure we want to hear the answers to. It probably makes sense to kids, though.View Deal

L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise Winter Disco Series | Was £89.99 | Now £66.99

This set, exclusive to Amazon, contains an exclusive L.O.L Surprise family, including a L.O.L. Surprise doll, a boy, a pet and a 'Lil Sister', along with all their fashions and accessories, plus an O.M.G. fashion doll. In total, it has over 60 surprises you'll only find in this case.View Deal

Don't forget that these deals run out at 11.59pm, Friday November 29th!

