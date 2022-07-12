Prime Day deals on products with 5-star customer ratings on Amazon – live blog

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now here and that means T3 is unearthing the very best Prime Day deals on available, from TVs to headphones to laptops to phones, among much more.
But, right here, I've decided to surface only the Amazon Prime Day deals on products with really high customer review scores. This means that every product that featured here is not just cheaper than normal but critically praised by thousands of happy shoppers, too.
If you want to just jump straight into everything Amazon has to offer right now, though, then you can view all deals at Amazon right now (opens in new tab).
But, for a curated list of deals on products with excellent customer review scores, keep this live blog open, as I'll be adding great deals to it frequently.
A 5-star rated Lego set
We kick off our 5-star deal-a-thon with this beauty of a deal from Lego. Star Wars Lego is some of the most sort after on the planet, and right here the super cool, 593-piece Lego Boba Fett's Starship set has been reduced by £15 down to £29.99. This set is officially elite level in terms of buyer satisfaction, too, with more than 3,445 5-star reviews from happy owners.
Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Starship: was £44.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Amazon Prime Day deal cuts £15 off the price of this awesome Boba Fett Starship Lego set. And, with literally thousands of 5-star reviews in the bag from buyers, this set seems guaranteed to deliver maximum enjoyment and value for money.